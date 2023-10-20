Is Aamir Khan planning to relocate to Chennai for THIS reason? Here's what we know

Actor Aamir Khan is known for his movies that include 3 Idiots, Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par. While the actor has always observed an upward trajectory in his career and is also known to touch upon various social subjects in his movie, on the personal front, the actor is also a doting father to his daughter Ira Khan and a son to his mother Zeenat Hussain. It is now being reported that his mother has fallen sick and to be by her side at this time, Khan is now relocating to Chennai. Read on to get more details.

Is Aamir Khan relocating to Chennai?

According to a report by India Today, Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain has not been keeping well. Due to this reason, the actor will be moving his base to Chennai, the report noted, adding that she is at present, under the supervision of a private medical facility in the city.

Sources close to Aamir Khan told the news portal that Khan wants to be with her at this crucial juncture, adding that the actor has planned his stay at a hotel close to his mother’s treatment center, so that he can visit her whenever needed.

About Aamir Khan’s upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par

The actor took his fans by surprise after he announced his upcoming project, Sitaare Zameen Par. During an interview with News18 earlier, the actor spilled some beans about the film noting how this film will leave the audience in splits, unlike his film Taare Zameen Par.

Elaborating it further, Khan mentioned, “That film made you cry, this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same, that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully.”

Notably, a source close to the development had earlier exclusively informed us, “The basic plot of the film is about a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, much like Taare Zameen Par, which chronicled the journey of a teacher and specially-abled student. The interpersonal relationships in the film and the evolution of lead characters is also very much like the cult classic, which led to Aamir and team zeroing down on the title Sitaare Zameen Par."

