Is Aamir Khan ready to fulfill his Mahabharata dream? Actor says ‘Maybe now I'll be able to...'

Aamir Khan has often talked about his dream project Mahabharata, an epic mythological tale that he wants to bring on screen. Most recently, the actor revealed that he is actively working on it and expressed his wish to make more content focused on children.

While speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025, Aamir Khan was asked about his plans for the coming future. In response to this, the actor stated, “It is my dream to make Mahabharata, so maybe now I’ll be able to think of that dream. Let’s see if I’ll have a role in it to play.”

“What excites me is children’s content, I believe in India we make lesser children-related content, usually we import that from abroad, dub it here and release it. I want to make stories about children,” he further added.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor explained that he wants to encourage new talent in the industry through his production ventures. He cited an example of Laapataa Ladies that had fresh faces including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava to emphasize his point and noted his ex-wife, Kiran Rao also being a relatively new director.

The actor expressed his happiness and contentment about doing one film at a time. He stated his desire to do more films as a producer and bring new kinds of stories to give a platform to talent across the country. "I want to make my production house vibrant,” he said.

Khan was also further asked about one thing he would like to change in the Hindi movie industry. Which, he acknowledged the greater need for recognition and support for writers. He stated that as creative people, more value should be given to writers in terms of money and time.

Advertisement

“We need more cinema halls. In China, there are more than a lakh cinema halls. We’ve 10,000 cinema halls, we should have cinema halls that will cater to a wide audience,” the superstar added.

On the professional front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, the sequel to his 2007 released directorial debut. The film which also features Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh is expected to hit the big screens later this year on Christmas.