Is Ajay Devgn's Singham Again postponed to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule? Report
As fans eagerly await the release of Singham Again, reportedly, the film’s release might get pushed to avoid showdown with Pushpa 2
In a treat for Ajay Devgn’s fans, Singham Again is set to go on the floors soon. Fans have been going gaga ever since the movie was announced and there is a lot of excitement and buzz going around it. Notably, the film is set to have a box office showdown with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, release date of which was announced recently as 15th August, 2024. However, now it is being reported that the Rohit Shetty film’s release date might get pushed in order to avoid a theater clash.
Release date of Singham Again might get delayed
While fans have been eagerly waiting for the next part of the Singham franchise, it is now being reported that the release date of the movie might get pushed in order to prevent a box office showdown with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is also slated to be released on the same day. According to a report by India Today, the movie will be released on the fixed date.
However, there is buzz that to avoid a clash at the box office, the release will be delayed and fans might have to wait a bit longer. A source was quoted by India Today as saying, “There's buzz that Singham Again will be pushed to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's movie. As of now, there's no plan to delay Singham Again. It will be released on the date already planned.”
Notably, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier in July, director Rohit Shetty gave the readers a sneak-peak into the Ajay Devgn starrer film. “I am excited for making Singham. I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time,” said the director. Giving an update on the film’s schedule, he also said in the interview that once Indian Police Force is completed, the filmmaker will move into Singham Again.
