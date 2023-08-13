Is Akshay Kumar disappointed about OMG 2 receiving A certificate from CBFC? Actor says THIS

The latest release OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam has been receiving love from the critics as well as the audiences. The movie explores the taboo subject of sex education and its incorporation into the school curriculum. Because of its sensitive storyline including themes about God and religion, the film had faced issues in receiving the censor certificate. It was later passed without any cuts but received an adult rating from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Now, Akshay Kumar has expressed his disappointment on the same.

Akshay Kumar’s response to OMG 2 getting an A certificate

The actor recently visited a theater in Mumbai to gather the reaction of the people after watching OMG 2. After the screening of the film, he came in front of the audience and thanked them for their love. He interacted with them while listening to what they liked about the movie. He also took a sarcastic dig at the CBFC by saying, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers)." The viewers have also expressed their disappointment about the adult rating of the film and have appealed that the universal audience gets to watch and learn from it. Have a look:

About Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2

OMG 2 has been directed by Amit Rai and is the sequel to the hit film Oh My God, which was released in 2012 and featured Paresh Rawal. In the second part, Akshay is essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi plays a concerned father who fights for his son after he goes through something traumatic at school. Yami Gautam is an advocate who opposes him in court. Apart from getting critical acclaim for its story and performances, the film is also making good numbers at the box office. The release size and the adult censor certificate have significantly affected the monetary gains and the fact that it was released alongside the mighty Gadar 2. It has still managed to rake in collections of Rs 23 crore in two days and is showing growth due to positive word of mouth.

