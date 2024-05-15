Is Alia Bhatt’s name added to Blockout 2024 List after Met Gala for silence over Israel-Gaza conflict?

Alia Bhatt has currently been making immense buzz on the internet following her global appearances. The actress was recently seen gracing the prestigious Met Gala 2024. While the fans are waiting with bated breath for her appearance at the Festival De Cannes, it has been reported that the actress’ name has been added to Blockout 2024 List.

According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt’s name has been added to the list of Blockout 2024 list that also includes the names of other global personalities such as Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli.

Alia Bhatt's name added to Blockout 2024 list for silence over Israel-Gaza conflict

The growing popularity and global attention of Alia Bhatt seems to have hit the tough roadblock. It has been reported that the actress has mired herself in controversy because of her silence on the situation of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The Jigra actress has been accused of encouraging inaction and not driving attention towards the ongoing situation.

It is important to mention that the blocklist already includes the names of celebrated personalities like Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Justin Timberlake and many others.

The news of Alia Bhatt’s name addition has surfaced days after she made a dazzling appearance at the Met Gala on May 6. For the prestigious occasion, she was seen in a stunning floral saree designed by Sabyasachi, followed by another international outing for the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London on May 13.

About Blockout List 2024

For the unversed, the Blockout 2024 movement has gained momentum on the internet in the past few months, where users call out celebrities for not raising their voices enough on the Israel-Gaza conflict. It increased days after the Met Gala 2024, intending to force prominent figures to utilize their wider reach for support.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial Jigra. The film also stars Vedang Raina. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 27.

In addition to this, also has a YRF spy universe film and Love & War lined up.

