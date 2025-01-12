Is Ameesha Patel dating Nirvaan Birla? Singer-businessman reveals ‘We were both in Dubai...’
Ameesha Patel and Nirvaan Birla’s dating rumors started last year in November after their picture from Dubai went viral on the internet. Here’s what the truth about their relationship is.
Ameesha Patel’s dating rumors with Nirvaan Birla started last year in November after she posted an endearing picture with him from Dubai. The picture went viral on the internet in no time, and netizens started to speculate if the two were dating. Meanwhile, recently, Birla dismissed all such rumors and revealed that they’re just ‘family friends.’
During a recent conversation with Free Press Journal, Nirvaan Birla addressed the speculations about his rumored relationship with Ameesha Patel. He stated, “Ameesha and I are not dating. She is a family friend and known to my father since their school days. We were both in Dubai as I was shooting for my music album which she features in.”
It all started after the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress posted a picture with Nirvaan Birla last year in November. In the picture, Ameesha and Nirvaan were seen twinning in black while Birla wrapped his arms around the actress and the two flashed cute smiles for the camera.
The caption of the post had read, “DUBAI —- lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla,” along with several red heart emoticons, and the post was also liked by Nirvaan’s father, Yash Birla.
Take a look
Soon after the post was shared, several internet users started speculating that the two are in a relationship. A user called them, "Beautiful couple" and another expressed happiness stating, "Happy you finally found your soulmate" while a third fan wrote, "Really you are so beautiful and cute couple" and one user called them, "Lovers."
For the unversed, Nirvaan Birla is an entrepreneur and singer, known for his ventures like Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds. He's the son of Yashovardhan and Avanti Birla who is also carrying forward the entrepreneurial legacy of his family.
On the professional front, Ameesha is currently enjoying the re-release of her debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan.
