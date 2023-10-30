Is Ananya Panday celebrating 25th birthday in Maldives with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur? Actress drops PIC

Ananya Panday's 25th birthday celebration is turning out to be quite the affair! Rumors sparked as she and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted separately at the Mumbai airport, leading to speculations about a foreign birthday getaway. Now, Ananya herself has shared pictures from the Maldives, seemingly confirming the rumors and adding a touch of tropical bliss to her birthday celebrations.

Ananya Panday drops pictures of birthday morning in Maldives

Ananya Panday treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek into her birthday getaway in the Maldives on Monday, October 30. Sharing the beauty of the ocean and the pool in her hotel room, she expressed, "The perfect birthday morning." Ananya also showcased a delightful birthday breakfast featuring pancakes and strawberries, adorned with a sweet 'Happy Birthday' message in chocolate sauce, all set against the breathtaking view.

Take a look!

While she didn't share pictures of herself or Aditya Roy Kapur, her snapshots of the idyllic surroundings and the delightful birthday breakfast strongly hint at a perfect celebration in paradise with her rumored boyfriend. Aditya and Ananya may keep their romance under wraps, but they certainly know how to make an impact when they step out. Whether it's being spotted on dates in the city or enjoying holidays together, the duo never fails to set major couple goals, leaving their fans intrigued and enamored by their chemistry.

Chunky Panday recalls heartwarming moment of Ananya Panday’s birth

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chunky Panday warmly shared a touching memory from the day his daughter, Ananya Panday, came into the world. He recounted that the moment he picked her up and went to kiss her soon after she was born, she bit his nose, and even the nurse present couldn't stop laughing. Describing it as the 'proudest moment' for him, Chunky expressed joy in being recognized as 'Ananya's dad' wherever he goes.

Chunky Panday added a personal touch to Ananya's birthday celebration by sharing a special wish on his Instagram account. Posting a series of throwback pictures with Ananya, he expressed his love with the caption, “Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee my Darling Ann Love you Forever.”

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday enjoys cake cutting ceremony with friends during early birthday bash; see INSIDE glimpses