Is Ananya Panday 'insecure' about BFF Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut? Actress opens up

Ananya Panday's best friend Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with the upcoming movie, The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced her Bollywood debut. Amidst all this, in a recent interview, the Liger actress shared her perspective on Suhana's debut. Is she feeling 'insecure' or excited to welcome her best friend into the industry? Ananya opened up.

Ananya Panday feels competitive with Suhana Khan's upcoming Bollywood debut

In a recent interview with News18, Ananya spoke about her inner feeling about Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. The actress was asked if she feels insecure about Suhana joining as a newcomer. Replying to the same, Ananya Panday said, "I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated."

Calling it a healthy competition, Ananya said that she is excited to see Suhana debuting in the industry. The 24-year-old actress revealed that new joiners always inspire her to work harder and she learns new things from them which keep her motivated.

When she was asked about Suhana's feelings, the actress said, "She is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does."

About Suhana Khan's debut

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's 23-year-old daughter is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 24. Nonetheless, it is clear Suhana is already a star even before stepping into the industry.

On the other hand, Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, was launched by filmmaker Karan Johar in the 2018 film Student of the Year 2. She acted alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverankonda. Unfortunately, the film did not perform well at the box office. She is set to feature in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be released on August 25.