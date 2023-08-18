Is Ananya Panday jealous of Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja in Dream Girl 2? Actress REVEALS

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has been grabbing headlines since the announcement. Fans cannot wait to see the actors sharing screen space for the first time. The makers have already treated fans with the official teaser and a hilarious promo featuring Ananya and her father Chunky Panday as well as the official trailer. From the trailer, the upcoming film is expected to surpass all expectations, promising a cinematic experience. The trailer of the film is receiving love and attention on social media. Ayushmann who surprised everyone by talking in a woman's voice in his 2019 super hit film Dream Girl, is set to be in a woman's get up, in the upcoming sequel of the film. In a recent interview, Ananya revealed that she was jealous of Ayushmann's Pooja character in Dream Girl 2.

Is Ananya Panday jealous of Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja in Dream Girl 2?

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ananya Panday was asked to share any insecurities she might have felt in comparison to Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja character. The actress said, “Apko nahi lagta ki mein pretty aur hot nahi hu?” Ayushmann intervened and said, “Inspiration came from Ananya, Pooja wanted to touch the benchmark of Ananya Panday’s look.” To which, Ananya replied, “She has touched and gone beyond it.”

Revealing some inside stories, Ananya quipped, “Pooja and I had a lot of catfights on the set. I would only talk to Ayushmann when he came to the set as Karam. When he was Pooja, I would not look at him or talk to him. Because even during promotions, they would be like, ‘The lovely, the beautiful, the stunning Ayushmann Khurrana aur haan Ananya Panday.’ I have never heard a guy being praised like this.”

Responding with a pun, Ayushmann added, “She was completely jealous, inke mom ka naam Bhavana hai, inke andar bahut jalan ki bhavna hai.”

The upcoming film marks Khurrana’s first on-screen collaboration with Panday. Raaj Shaandilya's directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on August 25, 2023.

