Is Anusha Dandekar frustrated by people's opinions of her lifestyle? Her latest post suggests so

Anusha Dandekar is quite a renowned name in the entertainment industry, who started off her career as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She has also been a part of many other MTV shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School. Apart from this, she is also very active on her social media. She always keeps posting new updates about her whereabouts, making her fans check her social media account every now and then.

She never shy away from wearing bold outfits and always stays confident.

Recently, she posted an update on her Instagram story, which indicated her frustration over people's opinion on her lifestyle."Hey Instagramers....just a side note...I cam date a bunch, have a bunch of flings, be committed, be married, get divorced, be single or celibate whenever I want! Thankyou for thinking you get to decide or have and opinion on my love life...but how boring does your own love life have to be that you are so interested in mine constantly! Even when you are invested in other couples you are still crawling into my timeline to see what and who I am doing! I am flattered but no thanks...OFF!" read the story caption.

Relationship with Karan Kundra

Anusha was in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra, with whom she also hosted the reality show MTV Love School. However, the power couple ended their relationship in 2021 due to some undisclosed reasons.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 in film Mumbai Matinee and then in Viruddh starring Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Sharmila Tagore.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 in film Mumbai Matinee and then in Viruddh starring Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Sharmila Tagore. She is sister of Shibani Dandekar and sister in law of Farhan Akhtar.