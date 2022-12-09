Is Anushka Sharma your favourite star? If yes, then watch these memorable movies of award-winning actor

Within a span of just three days, high-profile celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to celebrate their fifth anniversary. This year, December 12 falls on a Monday. Before the cute couple takes the internet by storm by dropping their epic pictures together on their special day, we suggest you watch out for Anushka Sharma’s most memorable films this weekend. Anushka Sharma, for those who are unaware, is one of those actors who have worked with all three Khans, ie Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, in Bollywood. All these three actors are widely respected actors in the film industry to date.

Let us have a look at some of Anushka Sharma’s best films. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a special film for actor Anushka Sharma and her fans as it marks her entry into the world of Bollywood. In the film, written and directed by popular filmmaker Aditya Chopra, Anushka essays the role of a homemaker who dreams of winning a dance competition. Will she be successful in fulfilling her dream? Do unearth this suspense this weekend, in case you missed watching this movie. Also, in case you were unaware, this film features Shah Rukh Khan essaying double roles.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) Within a span of just two years, Anushka Sharma made it big in the Bollywood industry by being a part of Band Baaja Baaraat—a film that was declared a blockbuster hit. This film marked the debut of actor Ranveer Singh in the film industry. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, this film revolved around the two wedding planners and their trials and triumphs in life. Eventually, did they fall in love with each other during their journey? Do watch out this movie this weekend.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, this Yash Chopra directorial was a super hit at the box office. The story encircles around the life of an ordinary man, Samar who falls in love with Meera in London. However, as time progresses, certain situations compel them to get separated. Later, Samar, who becomes a bomb disposal specialist by profession, develops a great fondness for Akira, a journalist. Will Meera return to Samar’s life after Akira’s entry into his life? Have a look at this romantic drama this weekend.

PK (2014) Do you wish to watch a comedy movie this weekend? Then, PK is the film for you. Starring Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Anushka Sharma in the lead role, this film is a mix of comedy and fictional elements. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial encircles around an alien who accidentally lands on earth but loses track of his communication device. Will he be able to return back to his native place? Watch out to know more.

NH 10 (2015) If you are a fan of action thriller films, then this movie is for you. NH10 is an action thriller film directed by Navdeep Singh and written by Sudip Sharma. It stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. This is about a couple who witness an honour killing committed by a powerful gangster. Will the couple be able to safeguard themselves from the threats of the gangster? Unpuzzle this mystery today.