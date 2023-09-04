Is AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu's love-filled track With You COPIED? Internet believes so

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu's romantic track With You has taken over social media since its release. From Instagram Reels to making videos using the song as a background, people found the song enthralling. In the music video, the chemistry between Dhillon and Banita grabbed eyeballs and speculations immediately started that the two were dating in real life. Amidst this, the internet started believing that the trending song With You was allegedly copied from another song after musician Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak shared a reel on Instagram and revealed that AP's song was copied.

Is AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu's love-filled track With You COPIED?

Musician Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak recently shared an Instagram Reel where he captured the shooting of the music video of the song ‘I Won’t Follow Through’ by singer Ratthew.

As soon as he shared the reel, netizens took the comment sections and started claiming that AP Dhillon's song With You has an "uncanny similarity" with ‘I Won’t Follow Through.'

The comment section has mixed reactions as most people think the song is copied from Ratthew's song.

With You featuring AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu was released a few weeks ago. The song immediately took over social media and started to trend because of its upbeat sound and the chemistry between the pair.

For the unversed, the two stars featured in a music video together which they shot themselves on a vacation abroad. Banita and AP shared the video on Instagram and a shot of their kiss, which immediately went viral on social media. Their chemistry looked so real that the fans thought it was an official announcement of their romance.

