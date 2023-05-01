Is Aryan Khan’s clothing line worth the price? Netizens divided over their decision to purchase

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan launched his clothing brand on Sunday. The internet has been buzzing with the news of the launch for the last few weeks. The brand D’YAVOL X launched its first collection which had some limited edition clothes. It is a luxury streetwear brand. The collection was launched exclusively on the website of the brand. Ahead of the launch of the brand, an advertisement was also released that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan in matching outfits.

Launch of Aryan Khan’s clothing line

As soon as the website was launched, it crashed and soon, the brand put up a status, “We're experiencing very high volumes of traffic and checkouts. Please bear with us.” Later it went live again and users continued their shopping. The collection featured jackets autographed by Shah Rukh, priced at Rs 2 lakh. It only had 30 pieces which were all sold out within minutes. Aryan Khan's clothing line also has T-Shirts and hoodies priced between Rs 25,000-Rs 47,000.

Reaction of netizens over the brand selling ‘overpriced’ items

Since the launch of the brand, Twitter is abuzz with the reaction of netizens to the items sold by the brand. They also took to the comment section of the brand’s Instagram account to express their disappointment over high-priced items. One user wrote, “Bhai EMI ka option bhi Dena next drop mein”, while another commented, “bhai ek aur din ruk jate kal hi loan k liye apply Kiya tha.” A Twitter user posted, “For the sake of curiosity just checked @iamsrk brand #DyavolX … and prices dekhne ke baad lag rha hai isme mere ghar ke sath sath Neighbours kaa bhi ghar jayga.”

However, another section of users seem to understand the concerns of these netizens and they explained, “Congratulations on Your Sold out.. But, let everyone know your targeted audience... People seem to be quite disappointed with your pricing.” Another also wrote, “Those who are complaining about #DyavolX’s price needs to understand that the brand is not catered towards them, it’s a luxury brand and it only caters towards the top 1% of the world.”

