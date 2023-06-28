Is Asin parting ways with husband Rahul Sharma? Ghajini actress REACTS

Bollywood actress Asin, who has been a part of films like Ghajini, Ready and All is Well, has stayed away from the limelight for quite some time now. She got married to Rahul Sharma in January 2016 in an intimate ceremony. The duo was blessed with a daughter named Arin in October 2017. Today, the actress hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After she deleted all the pictures with her husband from her Instagram handle, it grabbed everyone's attention. It was reported that Asin might part ways with Rahul. But a while ago, Asin shut the reports and called them 'utterly baseless'.

Asin reacts to divorce reports with Rahul Sharma

Asin took to her Instagram story and shared a long note rubbishing the reports. She revealed that she is enjoying her summer holidays with Rahul. She went on to call the reports 'very imaginative and utterly baseless news'. Her note read, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys." Have a look:

It all started after her pictures with Rahul disappeared from her feed. She has kept only one picture with her husband on her handle. The post is a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. The picture features Asin, Rahul and Rishi Kapoor which was clicked during the couple's reception. Soon after the reports started doing the rounds, Asin's fans expressed concern.

Meanwhile, Asin was last seen in All Is Well which was released in 2015.