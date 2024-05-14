Is Babil Khan’s mystery girl Prakriti Pavani? Know more about her

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has made it to the headlines after his post with a mystery girl went viral this morning. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share several pictures and wrote a long emotional breakup note.

Although the face of the girl in the picture is not very clear, the girl appears to be Prakriti Pavani. Well, this is not the first time that The Railway Men actor has shared pictures with her along with an emotional poem. A couple of weeks back, he did the same thing but later went on to delete the post.

Babil Khan’s last post with Prakriti Pavani

Last time when Babil Khan shared a couple of happy moments with Prakriti Pavani on his Instagram handle, he had also written a long note. The star kid had written, “Oh I know somehow, I know how you love when he plays his fender. It f**ks me up so now I’m takin my turn, I woke up next to someone new again and I don’t remember, where I left the keys to my ride home. Still wishin’ I left them at yours. It’s so hard not to be yours.” he wrote. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Although Babil deleted this post later, everyone got the name of Prakriti from his post. Today yet again, the actor sent his fans into a frenzy and left everyone worried about him after he posted about trying hard to move on. Although, in the picture, Prakriti’s face is not very evidently visible, there is a striking resemblance between the mystery girl and Prakriti which makes us believe the mystery girl is her.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Who is Prakriti Pavani?

Prakriti Pavani is an actress who has been featured in a couple of music videos. She first featured in the music video titled Meri Banogi Kya alongside Karan Jotwani. After this, she bagged her second music video titled How Does It Feel by Kush Asher featuring Rituraj K Singh, Pravisht Mishra, and Shubha Prashant. She featured in yet another music video titled Papa Ki Pari.

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil Khan was recently seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan’s post about 'Moving on' ft mystery girl has netizens worried: fans say, ‘We pray you heal’