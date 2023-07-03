Is Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani dating his Nausikhiye co-actor Shreya Dhanwanthary?

Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shreya Dhanwanthary's rumoured relationship has been making the headlines lately. The two were in Bhopal for the shooting of their upcoming film 'Nausikhiye', and reports on the Internet claim that they developed a relationship during the shoot. However, Shreya and Abhimanyu have not yet confirmed their relationship officially.

Is Abhimanyu Dassani dating Shreya Dhanwanthary?

As per a report in Zoom, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary are both working together on their upcoming film Nausikhiye, and attraction developed on the sets of the film, during the one-month-long schedule in Bhopal. The report claims that they are both quite serious about each other. However, when the portal reached out to the actors, they remained unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary were seen at the premiere of Lust Stories 2 on Thursday night. They were seen posing for a few pictures together. While Shreya looked gorgeous in a beige-colored crop top with balloon sleeves, paired with denims, Abhimanyu looked dapper in a black shirt layered with a white jacket and matching pants.

Nausikhiye was announced by Lionsgate India Studios in November 2022, and apart from Abhimanyu and Shreya, the film also stars Amol Parashar in the lead role. Helmed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the shooting of the film is complete and the post-production work will begin soon.

Abhimanyu Dassani is the son of actress Bhagyashree. He made his debut in 2018 with the movie Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota. Meanwhile, Shreya is known for her roles in web shows like The Family Man and Scam 1992 : The Harshad Mehta Story.

