Is Diljit Dosanjh teaming up with Hania Aamir for his next project? Recent photos hint so

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has captured hearts countless times with his incredible music and memorable films. Now, speculation is rising about his next collaboration, as recent pictures suggest he might be teaming up with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Fans are eager to see what’s in store for this exciting duo!

Yes, you heard it right! Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing his stylish look in black trousers, a hoodie, a red jacket, and a red-and-white cap. He struck different poses for the camera, but what caught everyone's attention was the final slide—a breathtaking scenic view featuring tall trees, a serene lake, and a forest-like setting.

Interestingly, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir also posted a similar picture on her Instagram Stories, capturing the same picturesque location. Adding to the mystery, she captioned it, “What in the evermore is this,” sparking speculation about a possible collaboration between the two stars.

Earlier, Hania had an unforgettable night at Diljit's London concert on Saturday, where she experienced a true fangirl moment. The singer surprised her by inviting her on stage, making the evening even more special.

Taking to Instagram, she shared unseen snapshots from the event, capturing her emotional reaction as the singer performed in front of her. The post also included glimpses of Diljit engaging with her from the stage, along with moments spent with her friends.

Expressing her excitement, she described the night as magical, filled with love, respect, and heartfelt emotions. She praised him and his team, calling the experience truly unforgettable.

Meanwhile, rumors about Hania Aamir's relationship with Indian rapper Badshah resurfaced as the two were spotted attending the concert together. Speculation grew stronger when Badshah also joined Diljit on stage to perform their song Naina from the film Crew. Sharing a clip from the performance, Badshah expressed his admiration for Diljit, calling himself the singer’s biggest fan while hinting at returning to London’s O2 Arena next year.