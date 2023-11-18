Is Dulhania 3 on table for Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan? Karan Johar has THIS to say

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known to have redefined romance most breathtakingly through his films over the years, which include Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more. Notably, he has also produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and recently, the filmmaker delved into the third part of the renowned Dulhania series and spilled some beans. Read on to know what he said.

The filmmaker conducted a live Instagram session earlier this morning and spilled some beans on his professional front. The director, who is also well known for producing the first two parts of the Dulhania series which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has now opined on whether fans will get to see the third part of the much-loved franchise.

During the live session, he was asked by one of his fans, “Can we have Dulhania 3? We want Alia and Varun together." To this, Johar expressed his love for the first two films, calling the series one of his ‘premiere franchises’, which is boxed with love and emotions.

Karan Johar replied, "Dulhania is a great franchise. It's like one of our premiere franchises. It's full of love and full of emotion. Shashank is a master of blending humor with emotions and we hope to perhaps bring Dulhania back in an interesting re-packaged way.”

Varun Dhawan on Dulhania 3

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier, Varun from Dulhania fame reacted on being part of Dulhania 3 and said that he and his team look forward to doing the film, however, added that they are awaiting something that will be ‘damn good’ and keep the audience hooked.

Spilling the beans, he said earlier, “Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script that will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It’s a work in progress and we would love to work with each other again, we have spoken about it.”

All about the Dulhania series

The first part of the Dulhania series was 2014’s romantic-comedy movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

The plot of the film was centered around Kavya (Played by Bhatt), who belonged to Ambala, but her desire to wear a designer outfit to her wedding brought her to Delhi. While Kavya’s parents have already begun the hunt for her arranged marriage, the film shows how she falls in love with Humpty on reaching Delhi and the consequences that follow.

The second part of the Dulhania series was 2017’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia and Varun also starred in this film, the plot of which revolved around Vaidehi, a small-town opinionated woman, who stands against dowry. The film shows how Vaidehi breaks through society’s conventional norms and carves her way out to create an identity for herself.

