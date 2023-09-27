Is Dunki trailer ready? Rajkumar Hirani gives hint during Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK

The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for the movie Dunki is a major milestone in Bollywood. These two Indian cinema legends are teaming up for a heartwarming film that addresses the issue of illegal immigration. Currently, the film is in the editing phase and is set to hit theaters over the Christmas weekend in 2023. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani became a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask SRK session on X.

Rajkumar Hirani gives a hilarious reply to Shah Rukh Khan amid his Ask SRK session on X

During an Ask SRK session conducted by Shah Rukh Khan today, on 27 September, on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), in order to connect with his fans, the actor’s upcoming film Dunki’s director Rajkumar Hirani gave a hilarious reply to King Khan tweet that read, “Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean.” Rajkumari Hirani replied to this tweet and also hinted that the trailer for Dunki is ready and wrote, “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK.”

As soon as the tweet came to notice of Shah Rukh, he immediately replied to it and wrote, “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do and less time to talk to you….Muah.” HAVE A LOOK:

Dunki is all set to go global with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

A source close to the development revealed, “Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film to the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period.”

The source also mentioned that Dunki will have a wide international release on December 21. “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into the Christmas holiday,” the source said.

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

