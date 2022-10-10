Is Fawad Khan making his comeback in Bollywood?

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan enjoys a massive fan following globally. After making the audience go gaga over his performances in Pakistani television shows, he went on to make his big Bollywood debut in 2014 with Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He later went on to feature in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, and Kapoor & Sons with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt . He garnered a lot of praise for his performances. However, the actors and artists from Pakistan were banned in 2016 after the Uri attack incident.

In a recent interview with Variety, Fawad spoke about his plans of returning to Bollywood. He received a lot of female attention here. On being asked if he would like to work in Bollywood again, Fawad stated that he can't give a 'definitive answer until things stabilize'. He said, "The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question. I hate confrontation, I really avoid it, and I don’t like it. And I don’t like controversy either."

He further said that it's a question of whether someone else would like to work with him, instead of him working with others because fingers will be pointed at them. Fawad added that he will do his work and go away but the people who will suffer are those who want to collaborate with him.

'I made great friends'

The Humsafar actor also spoke about sharing a good rapport with the people he has worked with in Bollywood. He said that he would love to see them and work with them again, maybe on an international or an Indian platform. "I have a great relationship with the people that I’ve worked with and made great friends. I would love to see them again someday, and maybe work with them again. Whether it be for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform. Mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame altogether," said Fawad.

Professionally, Fawad will be next seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt with Mahira Khan. It is slated to release on October 13.

