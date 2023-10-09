Is Fukrey 4 in pipeline already? Richa Chadha has THIS to say after third installment wins hearts

Actress Richa Chadha has been on a roll ever since she stepped into the world of acting in 2008 with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! The actress, who never skips a chance to flaunt her acting skills on the big screen, has lately been relishing the appreciation pouring in for her latest release Fukrey 3. Recently, Richa opened up on the success of the movie and also expressed her love for comedy films.

Richa Chadha elated with audience’s positive response to Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 has soared at the box office ever since it hit the theaters on the 28th of September. It seems like the positive response of the audience has left Chadha ecstatic as a report by IANS quoted her saying, “I feel really good with the response to the film. We have been associated with this franchise for the last 10 years. The film is very special. When we were making the first part, we always knew that the film would be able to make people laugh but we never knew that we would reach the third installment of the film."

The actress went on to discuss the fourth part of the Fukrey franchise stating, “If the film will continue to get this type of love, surely we would be interviewing for Fukrey 4 also. I only want the gap between Fukrey 3 and 4 to not be more.”

Richa reveals her love for comedy films

The Sarbjit actress further expressed her love for comedy movies noting that she enjoys leaving people in splits and also revealed her love for Bholi Punjaban disclosing how the character will always be special to her.

Discussing genres, she further revealed, “My filmography has a variety of genres. There are serious films, comedy films, some bad films, and some really good films. I hope I am able to maintain that variety always. I always try to make people remember my role even if it is a cameo."

