Is Goldy Brar not dead? Gangster who threatened Salman Khan and killed Sidhu Moosewala still alive: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

Today, reports surfaced online about Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and accused of threatening Salman Khan, being shot dead in the US. However, according to the latest updates from IANS, the gangster is still alive.

Is Goldy Brar still alive?

On Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department in California refuted reports that one of the two individuals involved in the shooting incident was gangster Goldy Brar.

Lieutenant William J. Dooley clarified in an emailed statement, saying, "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar,’ we can confirm that this is absolutely not true."

He added, "We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true. The victim is definitely not Goldy."

The identities of the two individuals who were attacked have not been disclosed by the police yet. One of them passed away at a hospital later, while the other was discharged after receiving treatment.

About Goldy Brar

For those unaware, Goldy had been reportedly hiding in Canada for an extended period and was among Canada’s 25 most wanted criminals. Earlier this year, Goldy, whose real name was Satinderjit Singh, was declared a terrorist under India’s stringent anti-terrorism law UAPA. Interpol also issued a Red Corner Notice against him along with a non-bailable warrant.

In an interview with India Today last year, Goldy admitted to orchestrating Sidhu’s murder. Speaking about Sidhu in the same interview, Brar remarked, "He was an egoistic person. He misused his political and financial power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one.” For those unaware, Moosewala was fatally shot near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The gangster also confirmed his intent to target Salman Khan. He stated, "As we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

