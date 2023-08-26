Is Hema Malini okay doing a kissing scene like husband Dharmendra? Veteran actress REACTS

Hema Malini is the OG ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood who has been charming the audience with her mesmerizing beauty since the late 60s. The legendary diva of Bollywood, Hema Malini has been married to the evergreen handsome hunk of the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra for over 40 years now. Recently, Dharmendra made a solid comeback to the big screen with Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received immense love from the audiences and also earned positive reviews from the critics. Apart from Ranveer and Alia’s sizzling chemistry in the film, one thing that RRKPK made the most headlines for was the iconic liplock scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. While Dharmendra’s kissing scene still continues to be a hot topic on social media, his actor-wife, Hema Malini has now expressed her thoughts of performing such a similar scene on-screen at the age of 74.

Hema Malini on taking up a role with liplock scene

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Hema Malini was asked whether she has watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani yet, to which she said, “Nahi dekha abhi (I haven’t seen the film)”. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene created a stir on social media. While a lot of people found it cute and bold, a particular section of netizens called it cringe and awkward. When asked Malini whether she would accept a similar kind of role like Dharmendra in RRKPK, reacting to the question the veteran actor laughingly quipped, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I do, will take this up) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”

Dharmendra on his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRKPK

At the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last month in Mumbai, when Dharmendra was asked to open up about his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, he said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (I can do this in my sleep).” When the rest of the team laughed in jest, the veteran actor added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).”

