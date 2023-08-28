Is Hema Malini ready to take up more acting roles in near future? Veteran actress REVEALS

Hema Malini has been winning the hearts of the audience with her mesmerizing beauty and captivating acting skills since the late 60s. She is currently a bit away from the lights-camera-action world. The 'Dream Girl' was last seen in Shimla Mirchi. In a recent interview, the veteran actress opened up about whether she is ready to take up more acting roles in the near future or not.

In an interview with PTI, Hema Malini was asked whether she was ready to take up more acting roles like her peers. The veteran actress said, “I would like to do it (films). If I get some nice roles, sure, definitely, why not? I would like all the producers to come forward and sign me. I am there."

Hema Malini also opened up about her 2003 movie Baghban so-starring Amitabh Bachchan set to complete 20 years of release in October.

Recalling working with Big B, the veteran actress said, "I wish we had done many more films together after Baghban. But unfortunately, it did not happen. Maybe one has to remember only Baghban. So, it was wonderful working (with Bachchan). Even that time, I did a film after some gap of years, I did Baghban. So, I was a little hesitant, but I did the film. And, of course, Amit ji and I did beautiful work together."

Recently, Hema Ji reacted to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Giving a rave review, the 74-year-old actress said that the film was very good. Praising the famous pair Tara and Sakeena, she said, "Bohot achha laga. 22 saal k baad bhi dono bohot hi sundar laag raha hain, bohot achha kaam kiya hai."

Not only this but also the Sholay actress opened up about whether she is okay to do a kiss scene like her husband Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Reacting to this, Hema Malini said, "Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I, I definitely will) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”

