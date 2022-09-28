Is Hrithik Roshan in Brahmastra Part 2?; READ what he says about folk tales, mythology and more

Amidst this recent development, Hrithik Roshan has now opined about making use of folk tales and mythology in the world of Hindi Cinema. For the unversed, Brahmastra tried to connect the dots by linking mythology with the present-day happening in the world. And with Hrithik's comment on making use of folk tales and mythology to tell stories, we wonder what is brewing in the actor’s mind.

With the release date of Vikram Vedha inching closer with each passing day, the lead actor of the film Hrithik Roshan recently took the internet by storm over his cryptic comment about him being a part of Brahmastra Part 2. While we have no definite answer about it, news agency PTI quoted Hrithik as saying: "What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed."

Speaking to news agency IANS, Hrithik said, “India as a country is culturally very rich and has a treasure of folk tales and mythology that can act as a fodder to tell stories on the celluloid.”

The basic idea of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal, IANS reported.

Elaborating on the same, Hrithik said to IANS, "To take something like this that we have all heard in our childhood and create this entire story of 'Vikram Vedha' and to use it as a device, it's so sharp."

He further said, "We have so many of such stories in our mythology and folklore. I think we need to re-look at this treasure, there's so much fodder in there from a storytelling point of view."

Director Pushkar of the film's director duo, Pushkar-Gayatri, added, "What intrigues us as directors is that our mythology or folklore majorly have no demarcation about who is wrong or right. As creators, it's refreshing to install the stories that are in the grey zone."

Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on September 30.

