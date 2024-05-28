Is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel on cards? Imran Khan opens up on its possibility

Remember the cute love story of Jai and Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Yes, we are talking about the BFFs who date other people only to realise that both are made for each other. The 2008 film starred Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza as leads.

The movie also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Over the years, many fans have expressed their desire to watch a sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Imran Khan recently opened up about the idea of a sequel to the 2008 movie.

Imran Khan shares his thoughts on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s sequel

In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan shared his opinion on whether he wishes to watch the sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na happen in the future. The Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor expressed that the 2008 film doesn’t require a sequel as it is not a “plot-driven” movie.

"In Jaane Tu, it's a kind of film where characters' emotional journeys is the culmination of the plot and because of that, to have a sequel you have to then reopen their emotionality which may or may not work. Sequels generally are for plot-driven films, not character-driven films (sic)," Imran told the portal.

Imran calls Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na a ‘character-driven’ film

Referring to the Spiderman movies, Imran added, “Like in action franchise, Spiderman has to swap the bad guy at the end of the film. One bad guy, another bad guy...So because it's plot-driven, you can always make another (sic).”

“The one where your entire journey is a character journey and the journey of these characters finding love, finding who they are, and finally ending up here (together). The only way to readdress it, i.e. to poke that, open it up, and make it. I don't know if that works (sic),” the actor further said about Jaane Tu’s sequel.

Imran Khan, who appeared as a child artist in films like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. His other notable movies include Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and others.

