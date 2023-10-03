Is Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Imtiaz Ali finally breaks silence on sequel rumors: ‘Nobody asked me…’

The 2007 film Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor has a massive fan following, even years after its release. Bebo’s character Geet Dhillon was loved by one and all, and remains one of her most iconic roles to date. The super-hit cult classic film received widespread critical acclaim since its release, and earned many awards. In the last few weeks, a few reports on the Internet claimed that Imtiaz Ali is in talks to direct a sequel of Jab We Met. However, is there any truth to this report? Find out what Imtiaz Ali said!

Imtiaz Ali reacts to rumors of Jab We Met sequel

While speaking with News18, Imtiaz Ali addressed the rumors of a sequel to Jab We Met. He said, “No, it’s not happening.” The filmmaker further added that he doesn’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 as of now. He mentioned that he has read about reports claiming that Jab We Met sequel is happening, however, no one checked with him before publishing the reports. “I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens,” he said.

Meanwhile, a tweet by Shahid Kapoor in June this year had grabbed a lot of attention. A fan of X asked Shahid, “I’ve noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?” In response, Shahid wrote, “Smart Boy,” leading many to speculate whether he will be collaborating with Imtiaz Ali on a film after 16 years.

About Jab We Met

Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Jab We Met also featured Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh in supporting roles. The romantic comedy film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, while it was produced by Dhilin Mehta under his banner Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. It was released in theaters on 25 October, 2007.

