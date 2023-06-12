Is Kajol the decision-maker at home? Ajay Devgn has an EPIC reply every married couple will relate to

Kajol recently had all her fans shocked and worried after she archived all the posts from her Instagram handle. She also wrote in her stories that she will be going away from social media as she will be facing the biggest trials of her life. Her fans could breathe a sigh of relief when they came to know that this was a promotional stunt for her upcoming web series The Trial. She will soon be making her OTT debut with this courtroom drama and today at the trailer launch event we saw hubby Ajay Devgn come in support of her. But what caught our attention was the way he handled a reporter’s question leaving not only his wife in splits but also the rest of the crowd and us.

Ajay Devgn’s hilarious response to the reporter

During the trailer launch event of Kajol’s show The Trial, Ajay Devgn was present with her to support her. Talking about the trailer of The Trial, one of the reporters said that the actress’ character is someone who takes charge at home. Continuing this question, he asked, “Kya Kajol asli zindagi me aapke ghar ke sare important decisions leti hai? Kajol instantly replied, “Bilkul nahi, is sawaal ka jawaab main de deti hu,” and laughs. Ajay Devgn then went on to ask the reporter, “aapki shaadi ho gayi?” Kajol cracked up and said “iske baad hogi bhi nahi”. When the reporter replied affirmative the Singham star said, “is sawaal ka jawaab aap bhi de sakte hai. Jis jis ki shaadi ho gayi wo sab de sakte hai. Is sawaal ka jawab ek hi hoga, sabka unanimously ek hi jawan hoga.”

Check it out:

Kajol goes off social media

Kajol has recently shared a picture featuring a text on her Instagram handle that shook everyone. The text read, "Facing one of the toughest trails of my life. Taking a break from social media."

