Is Karan Johar set to play a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Filmmaker REVEALS

Karan Johar is currently busy promoting his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The official trailer of the film was released on July 4. The film marks KJo's return to the director’s chair after seven long years. The filmmaker recently joined the new popular app Threads and hosted an AKA! Ask Karan Anything session on July 8. During the session, Karan Johar asked if he is going to play a cameo in the upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Read below to know what the filmmaker has replied.

Is Karan Johar set to play cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

During the Ask Karan Anything session on Threads, a fan asked the filmmaker if he is going to play a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The question says, "Are you gonna do a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani? (winking emoji)" Karan Johar replied something solid which says, "No I want the film to be a success."

The filmmaker was asked many questions and one of them grabbed attention as one asked, "Salman k saath movie kb aa rhi sir?" Without disclosing much yet creating suspense, KJo replied, "Hmmmm." Another fan asked, "K3G 2 kab? To which the filmmaker answered, "Hmmmm."

On July 3, Karan Johar went live on Instagram to interact with fans about his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During his Instagram Live, KJo was asked if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he replied, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film."

Speaking about cameos, Karan revealed, "There are three surprise cameos in the movie. Im not revealing any of the names."

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani is set to release on July 28. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the cast of the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

