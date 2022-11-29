Is Karan Singh Grover a part of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter? Here’s what we found

Ever since Siddharth Anand announced his upcoming project Fighter fans have been jumping with joy. The fact that this film will see Deepika Padukone alongside Hrithik Roshan for the very first time is raising the excitement levels of all the fans. Along with these two powerhouses of talent, we will also see Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Well, these three stars recently headed to Assam for the shoot of their film. It was only yesterday that all of them returned to Mumbai after completing their schedule. But what caught our attention was Karan Singh Grover spotted along with them arriving back in town. In fact, a picture of him with a fan in Assam too is going viral which gives rise to assumptions of KSG being in the film too. Karan Singh Grover’s picture with a fan

Karan Singh Grover is one of the most loved actors who has had a fair share on both the small screen and the big screen. The actor recently welcomed his baby girl, Devi Basu Grover with his wife Bipasha Basu. A fan page with the name My Paradise took to their Twitter handle to share a picture of a fan posing with Karan. This picture as mentioned in the caption seems to be taken in Assam. In the picture, we can see KSG dressed in an Olive green banyan that he paired with black tracks. The caption written along with this picture was, “Karan Singh Grover in tezpur last night looking hot as hell #KaranSinghGrover #Fighter #Fighterthemovie.” This gave rise to the speculations of the Alone star being a part of Fighter. In fact, even he was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday returning back to Mumbai. Check out the pictures:

Fighter shoot details Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik and Deepika will shoot in Assam for 10 days and kickstart the next schedule in 2023 after Pathaan releases. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Deepika and director Siddharth will be busy promoting Pathaan with them in December. Once the film releases, the actress-director duo will return to the sets of Fighter. Fighter will hit theatres on 25th January 2024.

