Is Kareena Kapoor hinting at Ki and Ka sequel with Arjun Kapoor as the film clocks 7 years?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor won our hearts with their crackling chemistry in Ki and Ka. The R. Balki directorial was one of its kind, new-age romance. The story introduced the concept of a house husband in the market and fans loved the film. Well, today as the film clocks 7 years, both Kareena and Arjun went down memory lane and the actor shared a picture of the duo. In response to this picture, Bebo kind of hinted a sequel. Scroll down to check out the post.

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Ki and Ka clocks 7 years

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of him posing with his Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the picture, we can see the duo twinning in black outfits. Bebo is wearing a black sleeveless tee paired with a black bottom and a belt to go with it. Arjun on the other hand is wearing a black tee and holds Kareena from the back. Sharing this picture, Arjun wrote, “Jab KI met KA AGAIN! @kareenakapoorkhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa.” Posting this picture on her stories, Bebo wrote, ‘That a fun ride..One more soon.’

Check out the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

