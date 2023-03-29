Is Kareena Kapoor Khan open to doing a spin-off featuring Poo? Actress reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently spoke about the idea of a spin-off featuring her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena starrer K3G was released 22 years back and the character of Poo went on to become iconic. Recently, Bebo said that she is 'not open' to the idea of Poo's spin-off.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about Poo's spin-off

While speaking to News18, Kareena was asked if she would be open to starring in a spin-off featuring Poo, focusing on the character and her fashion. She said, "Never. As you said, Poo was truly an iconic character. Some characters need to remain untouched and loved for what it was. I don’t think it can be touched, I don’t think it should be and nobody can play Poo."

Kareena also talked about her iconic outfit and revealed that she would like to bring Bole Chudiya attire back into trend. She praised Manish Malhotra for doing a 'spectacular job'. She added, "I think it would be the iconic Bole Chudiya ghagra. Manish had done a spectacular job and even today, 23 years later, people adore it, they love the colour, and the colour is gorgeous. The work on it for that time was so ahead of its time and I believe it’s going to be a part of the collection at the (Jio) Convention Centre as well. It is one of the iconic pieces that will be (displayed) there, (with regard to) style and fashion."

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Currently, she is busy shooting for The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, she shot for the first schedule of Hansal Mehta's next in the UK. Apart from this, she has Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

