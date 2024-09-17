Is Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders eyeing a prequel? Director Hansal Mehta drops MAJOR hint, ‘I already have…’

Kareena Kapoor starrer The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta was released earlier this week. While fans and the makers are enjoying the release of the mystery thriller, the veteran filmmaker has dropped a major hint about his plan to return with its second installment as he has a prequel in mind.

While speaking with Midday, director Hansal Mehta was asked if he has thought of a sequel to The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor. In response to this, the filmmaker stated, “The reports of TBM are encouraging. So, maybe we can come together again. I already have a prequel in mind for Jasmeet. It’s an origin story of how she became who she is today.”

The director was further queried if that would imply his, Bebo and Ektaa R Kapoor’s reunion. “Of course. They own the IP,” he said. In addition to this, the director further expressed his wish to team up with the actor-producer duo again. According to him, shooting for the gritty thriller was a deeply satisfying affair with them.

Hansal Mehta went on to clarify that one might think that convincing Kareena for the film must’ve been tough. However, he shared that it was Ektaa who introduced him to the actress and she came on board the moment she read the film’s treatment. The Shahid director called it a “delight” to work with the actress.

During the conversation, the filmmaker also heaped praise on “instinctive actor” Kareena Kapoor. He pointed out that the actress doesn’t take her talent “too seriously.” He mentioned that lightness of touch comes in her performance due to this fact. Mehta expressed his belief stating that while the part was complicated, the actress did it with sensitivity.

The Buckingham Murders is made in Hinglish. The choice was a leap of faith on the makers’ part. Reflecting on running the risk by distancing a section of the audience to remain true to its UK setting, Mehta mentioned, “The original story that Aseem Arora had written was set in the UK. I was clear that if the story is set there, it has to be truthful to its world.”

“Often, we make Hindi movies in the UK where all the characters are speaking in Hindi. It feels fake to me. I wanted the experience to be authentic and Ektaa agreed with me,” he further added.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Mehta addressing sky-high fees of some A-listers opined that it depends on the film. The 56-year-old further cited the example of Kareena, who is also a producer on the film, who took a cut in her fees. “She has also put her belief in something that she wanted to do by subsidizing her fees and by becoming part of The Buckingham Murders even as a producer,” the director shared.

The investigative thriller narrates the story of Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), who relocates to another town to move on from the memories of losing her son to violence. She is then handed over the case of a missing boy and how she paves through it is a bone-chilling experience.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders led by Kareena Kapoor also stars Allen Keith, Ash Tandon, and Ranveer Brar in key roles.

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is currently running in the theaters near you.

