Is Kartik Aaryan doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film might not have worked at the box office but Kartik's performance impressed the audience. In 2022, the actor left everyone in splits with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently, it was confirmed that he would return with the third instalment. However, not just this the actors has got another treat for his fans as he is all set to make a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. If reports are to be believed, director Luv Ranjan who has done four films with his best friend Kartik is no way going to leave behind his lucky charm this time also and he will have a special appearance in the film.

Kartik Aaryan to do a cameo in TJMM

As per the reports of Times of India, a source revealed that ‘Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film.’ He further added that ‘One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up.’ Well, we just can’t wait for the film to release as it would be a treat to watch the actor with Ranbir and Shraddha on screen.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

