Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar again? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director drops hint

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar form one of Bollywood's most beloved actor-director duos, having collaborated on several popular films in the past, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Beyond their professional ties, they share a strong bond off-screen as well. Now, it appears that the duo is gearing up for another collaboration, as hinted by the director while expressing gratitude to Katrina for her appreciation of the trailer for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Today, on March 26, in response to Katrina Kaif's admiration for the trailer of his highly anticipated action entertainer, Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude, saying, “Thank you @katrinakaif missed you on BMCM please ke(ep) your dates free for next one.”

This intriguing message strongly hints at Ali's desire to have Katrina on board for his next project, suggesting a potential collaboration in the near future.

Earlier, Katrina had praised Ali as well as the lead actors of BMCM, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, expressing, “Buddyyyyyyyyy @aliabbaszafar .....looking amazing ..this EID will be (fire emojis) ... So proud of you...... looks EPIC... Akshayyyyyyyyy is on fire .... @akshaykumar Fab @tigerjackieshroff.”

