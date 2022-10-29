Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with YouTuber Amit Bhadana for a new project?
Popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif to work with famous comedian and YouTuber Amit Bhandana for a new project? Read on to find out.
Katrina Kaif is one of the industry's most popular and versatile Indian film actresses. Beginning her career in the film industry in the year 2003, she is now one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors as well and has close to 70 million followers on Instagram. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot wherein she is playing the lead role alongside actors Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Amidst such a busy schedule, wherein the makers of the film are putting their best foot forward to promote the film in a manner to attract the audience to the theatres, a new development has surfaced. Katrina, on her Instagram handle, has revealed that she is collaborating on a project with popular comedian and YouTuber Amit Bhadana. Yes, you read it right!
Amit Bhadana's Instagram post spills details
Bhadana, who has over 24.1 million followers on YouTube will be seen soon on the digital platform with Katrina Kaif. Taking to Instagram to reveal this news, Bhadana wrote, “Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan. Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon. #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo”
Katrina Kaif also shared the post on her Instagram story and see what she wrote for the same.
Well, netizens are wondering whether it is a part of Phone Bhoot promotions or something is actually cooking up between the two. Well, only time will tell.
About Amit Bhadana
For those who are unaware, Amit Bhadana is a famous YouTube personality, who creates Hindi-language comedy videos. He is known for his YouTube channel named Amit Bhadana. He rose to fame after he published a few music videos, including a dub of a song by popular American rapper Eminem. In 2019, Amit Bhadana was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke award for best YouTube Creator, as reported by The Times of India.
Let us wait to know what will happen next on this news development. Till then, stay tuned for more updates!
