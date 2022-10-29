Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with YouTuber Amit Bhadana for a new project?

Katrina Kaif is one of the industry's most popular and versatile Indian film actresses. Beginning her career in the film industry in the year 2003, she is now one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors as well and has close to 70 million followers on Instagram. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot wherein she is playing the lead role alongside actors Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Amidst such a busy schedule, wherein the makers of the film are putting their best foot forward to promote the film in a manner to attract the audience to the theatres, a new development has surfaced. Katrina, on her Instagram handle, has revealed that she is collaborating on a project with popular comedian and YouTuber Amit Bhadana. Yes, you read it right!

Amit Bhadana's Instagram post spills details Bhadana, who has over 24.1 million followers on YouTube will be seen soon on the digital platform with Katrina Kaif. Taking to Instagram to reveal this news, Bhadana wrote, “Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan. Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon. #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo” Katrina Kaif also shared the post on her Instagram story and see what she wrote for the same.