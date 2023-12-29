Is Khushi Kapoor dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina? Here’s what the latter has to say

Actress Khushi Kapoor entered the world of cinema with Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies on December 7. Apart from Khushi, the movie also welcomed a batch of newbies, including Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda into Bollywood.

While Khushi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her first film, on the personal front, several reports surfaced online stating that she is dating her co-actor Vedang Raina. It was only recently that Raina cleared the air and addressed the rumors. In addition to that, he also vocalized the characteristics of his ideal partner. Read on to find out what he said.

Vedang Raina addresses dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor

Following the release of The Archies, several reports started circulating on the internet stating that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been seeing each other. Turns out that the speculations were completely false as Vedang has now cleared the air and said that he is single. Adding how he shares a ‘strong’ connection with Kapoor, the actor mentioned that the two are not seeing each other.

“Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things. I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes,” he told Times Now.

The actor proceeded to emphasize the characteristics of the ideal partner that he looks for in a relationship and said he wants her to be ‘loyal and sweet’. “I want my life partner to be loyal, sweet, and hard-working,” Raina shared.

More about The Archies

The Archies was released on Netflix and it has been directed by Zoya Akhtar. The plot of the movie has been enveloped with intense emotions and apart from its storyline, the soundtracks also turned out to be huge hits.

Sunoh, Dhishoom Dhishoom, Va Va Voom, are some of the remarkable songs from the film.

