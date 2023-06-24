Is Khushi Kapoor dating Punjabi singer AP Dhillon? Here’s why netizens think so

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular and loved star kids in Bollywood. She has not made her Bollywood debut yet but that does not stop her from enjoying a massive fan following. Well, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter is all set to make her big OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. This film will also star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Well, Khushi has made it to the headlines, and this time for her love life. Reportedly she is dating Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

Khushi Kapoor dating AP Dhillon

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is quite well-known amongst his fans and his songs are very popular amongst the masses. He recently released his new single True Stories with Shinda Kahlon. The lyrics of the song mention Khushi Kapoor and this has every fan's attention and has sparked dating rumors between the two. In the song, the lyrics say Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor. This translates to When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.

The Archies

Recently, the entire team of The Archies jetted off to Sao Paulo for Netflix Tudum 2023. The teaser of the film was released in this event and fans loved every bit of it. The musical drama is set in Riverdale in 1964, which is described as a hill station. From the iconic 'Pop tate' where Archie and friends hangout, toy trains, rock n roll, milkshakes, bicycles, skates, and parties, The Archies teaser showcases every single element that can give a major nostalgic ride to both the fans of the comics, as well as a common viewer who is new to the world. It also hints that director Zoya has crafted a perfect entertainer that revolves around friendships, romances, and heartbreaks.

