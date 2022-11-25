Is Kiara Advani reuniting with Vicky Kaushal for another film post Govinda Naam Mera?
Govinda Naam Mera team has released the Bijli song featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal today.
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani are gearing up for their next film Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The trailer has already created a lot of excitement among the fans. And to increase the excitement level, the team has released the first song ‘Bijli’ of the film. Well, the fans have loved the chemistry of the two actors and expect them to appear in more films.
Live session:
Today, Vicky and Kiara went live after the song was released. During the session, a fan asked them if they will be seen in more films together. On this Vicky said, ‘I really want to’ and Kiara replied saying ‘We might, we could, you never know’. She has hinted at another project in which both are being paired. But nothing has been confirmed till now. Coming to the film, it is a comedy thriller in which Vicky Kaushal is in the role of a dance choreographer. His wife's role is being essayed by Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani is seen as his love interest.
Govinda Naam Mera:
The trailer starts with a dream sequence featuring Vicky and Kiara, but it ends with him getting a hilarious reality check from his wife Bhumi. The trailer is full of twists and turns including a murder mystery.
Upcoming work:
Vicky will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Bhumi will be seen Afwaah, Bheed, The Lady Killer and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Kiara will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan and RC-15, which is a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.
