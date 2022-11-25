Is Kiara Advani reuniting with Vicky Kaushal for another film post Govinda Naam Mera?

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani are gearing up for their next film Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The trailer has already created a lot of excitement among the fans. And to increase the excitement level, the team has released the first song ‘Bijli’ of the film. Well, the fans have loved the chemistry of the two actors and expect them to appear in more films.

Live session:

Today, Vicky and Kiara went live after the song was released. During the session, a fan asked them if they will be seen in more films together. On this Vicky said, ‘I really want to’ and Kiara replied saying ‘We might, we could, you never know’. She has hinted at another project in which both are being paired. But nothing has been confirmed till now. Coming to the film, it is a comedy thriller in which Vicky Kaushal is in the role of a dance choreographer. His wife's role is being essayed by Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani is seen as his love interest.