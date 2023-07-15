Tajdar Amrohi says Kriti Sanon 'should avoid' playing role of Meena Kumari in Manish Malhotra's directorial debut; Here's why

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been grabbing headlines recently for her launching her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films. According to some reports, the actress is set to play the role of the late actress Meena Kumari. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with the biopic of the late Indian actress. But Tajdar Amrohi is not quite happy with the news. Read below to know the details.

Tajdar Amrohi says Kriti Sanon should avoid playing role of Meena Kumari

According to reports, it was known that Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with the biopic of the late Indian actress Meena Kumari and it will star Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Amid this news, the son of late filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, Tajdar Amrohi reacted to Kriti Sanon playing the role of Meena Kumari. He said to ETimes, "She is a good actress but she should avoid the role to keep her reputation intact."

It may be recalled that an official biopic on Meena Kumari is being made which has the consent and involvement of Tajdar Amrohi. When asked about the film's status, Tajdar said, "There would be a big announcement."

It has been Manish's long-cherished dream to recreate the magic of tragedy queen Meena Kumari on screen and with this film, the designer-turned-filmmaker aims to honor the legacy of the iconic actress and highlight her incredible journey through the lens of cinema.

Speaking about the late Indian actress, Meena Kumari, she starred in over 90 films. She was one of the most gorgeous and leading actresses in her heyday. At the age of 38, Meena Kumari died due to liver cirrhosis.

Work-wise, Kriti Sanon was last seen in one of the most controversial films, Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan. The actress is set to feature in Dinesh Vijan's untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Dharmendra.

