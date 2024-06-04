Is Laapataa Ladies’ ‘Jaya’ Pratibha Ranta dating ‘Deepak’ Sparsh Shrivastava in real life? Duo reacts; WATCH

Kiran Rao’s recently released movie Laapataa Ladies has redefined several emotions including love, passion, pursuit, and persistence. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles with each of the women having their priorities set and aiming to make it flourish. Even though Sparsh was paired with Nitanshi in the movie, the off-screen equation appeared different.

Not just through social media reels, Sparsh and Pratibha were often seen stepping out together for premiers and promotions making the internet wonder if there was cooking something between them.

Are Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta dating?

During a recent AMA session for Netflix India’s Instagram handle, the rumored couple sat together to answer fans' questions about Laapataa Ladies which is available to premiere on the same platform. An anonymous user asked on behalf of many netizens, ‘Are you both dating irl? (in real life)’, they chose to reply to it.

The clip started with Pratibha Ranta saying ‘Are we? Of course not’ to which Sparsh added, “Yaar ek ladka aur ladki sirf dost bhi ho sakte hai (A boy and girl can also be just friends)”. As he said so, he handed over a flower to Pratibha and the actress showing it to the camera said, “We are best friends”. They then went on to attempt a viral trend of making hearts with hand gestures but failed. Watch the video here:-

More about Laapataa Ladies

In this slice-of-life movie, Pratibha takes over the character of Jaya Singh and Pushpa Rani whereas Sparsh Shrivastava plays Deepak Kumar. Backed by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides who are dropped off in different villages while traveling to their husband’s homes on the same train after getting married.

It was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival last year and also stars Abhay Dubey, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Released on March 1, the movie is available both in the theatres and on Netflix parallelly enjoying much more than expected views and footfalls.

Recently there were also reports that Laapataa Ladies surpassed the overall views of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal within a month of its premiere on Netflix.

