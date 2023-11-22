Is Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene set to make his acting debut? Here’s what we know

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. The two happily married since 1999 have been each other’s support system through thick and thin. While the actress was recently honored with the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India, there has been news doing the rounds that the actress’ husband, Dr Nene is all set to make his acting debut.

Madhuri Dixit expresses gratitude for being honored at the 54th IFFI

Most recently, Madhuri Dixit was honored with the prestigious honor at the 54th International Film Festival of India. Expressing her gratitude towards the honor, the actress said, “I’m feeling very honored to have been bestowed upon such an award and whenever you get this kind of award you feel encouraged, and you feel to do much better work in this creative field. You feel that hunger so that we can give more entertainment to our audiences.”

In addition to this, the actress also performed at the prestigious film festival. The actress attended the festival with her husband Dr Nene where she also talked about her home production film, Panchak.

Backed by Madhuri and Dr Nene, the film will hit theaters next year on January 5, 2024. She stated, “We are the co-founders of RNM Moving Pictures. This is our second film, and it has a very strong cast, rather than the best actors from the Marathi industry. Hope the film does well.”

Dr Nene's acting plans

In addition to this, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress was further inquired about Dr Nene’s plans for acting. To this, she replied, “He is a surgeon, he is a doctor. He hails from a different platform altogether.” However, Dr Nene quips, “Oh!, Yeah.....acting …will see…”

Madhuri Dixit on the work front

Madhuri Dixit is a multi-faceted personality. Apart from acting, she is also a film producer and reality show judge. Apart from her TV stints, she was last seen in the web show The Fame Game.

Directed by Sri Rao, the show also starred Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Gagan Arora, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, and others. The eight-episodic series was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

