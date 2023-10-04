Is Masaba Masaba 3 on the cards? Neena Gupta has THIS to say

Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba seasons 1 and 2 received a lot of praise and appreciation from fans leaving them expecting a third season of the series. In August 2020, the first season of Masaba Masaba premiered on Netflix and the semi-biographical showcased the mother-daughter duo played by Masaba and her mother Neena Gupta fictionalized versions of themselves as they go through the highs and the lows in their personal and professional lives. Now, in a recent interview, Neena opened up on whether the third season is happening or not.

Neena Gupta says THIS about Masaba Masaba 3

In an interview with News18, Neena Gupta talked about the third season of Masaba Masaba. The portal exclusively learned that there will be no third season of the series.

During the interview, Neena said, “I want to tell Netflix that it isn’t fair that they didn’t sanction us the third season of Masaba Masaba. So many people ask me when the next season of the show will be out. I don’t know why they ask me. We were really looking forward to the third season. I don’t understand and know what Netflix’s strategy is and what kind of shows they actually want to make. I think they should make season three."

But a source close to the show brushed off the report and stated that there was no plan to make a third season of Masaba Masaba ever. The portal quoted the source saying, “The storyline in Masaba Masaba reached its natural conclusion at the end of season two. A third season was not ever announced or put into development."

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Masaba Masaba 2 writer Sonam Nair opened up about the show. She said, "Writing and directing this season was an absolutely fun and fulfilling experience because we were also working from our own lives. While the first time around, the theme was that it’s okay to be a mess sometimes, however this time around we wanted to emphasize that women should not have to compromise between love, family, and career. We should be able to want it all and have it all. Needless to say, the second season has a lot more elements of glamour, fashion, drama, chaos - it’s also much bigger in scale."

Meanwhile, Masaba Masaba season 2 was released on July 29 on Netflix.

