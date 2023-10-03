Is Munna Bhai 3 happening? Sanjay Dutt reveals he is 'waiting' for it

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. One of the most iconic characters of his career is of the kind-hearted gangster Munna Bhai whom he played in two successful films, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Despite speculations over the years, there has been no update on its third installment. Recently, the actor took to social media and mentioned it.

Sanjay Dutt says he is 'waiting' for Munna Bhai

On October 2nd, Sanjay Dutt took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a promo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming drama film 12th Fail. In the caption, he congratulated the makers and also mentioned Munna Bhai. Dutt wrote, "Film looking great sirji, praying it's a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai"

Chopra has served as the producer of both the Munnabhai films in the series, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, both films star Sanjay Dutt in the titular role and have turned out to be major critical and commercial successes. Over the past few years, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the third installment.

Arshad Warsi reveals Munna Bhai 3 is not on cards

In June, Arshad Warsi gave an interview to India Today where he confirmed that Munna Bhai might not be happening. He said, “Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.” The actor also revealed that Hirani will not make the film until he is not sure about the script. “The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say "‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start", he added.

