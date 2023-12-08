Is Nayak 2 featuring Anil Kapoor in the making? Animal star shares update
Anil Kapoor revealed an exciting news – a sequel to his iconic film Nayak is on the horizon. Read on in this article to discover the full details on this much-anticipated upcoming project!
Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor with numerous classic films to his name, has showcased his versatility across genres, from comedy to thriller. Among his notable works, fans often consider Nayak as one of his best films. Released in 2001, the movie features Kapoor in the role of a television presenter who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister for a day, and it has achieved cult status over the years. The actor recently revealed that a sequel to the movie is in the works, much to the delight of his fans.
Anil Kapoor reveals that Nayak 2 is on the horizon
Anil Kapoor recently shared a picture on Instagram featuring himself and his Animal co-star Bobby Deol, both displaying their well-toned bodies. A fan expressed the desire for a sequel, commenting, "Nayak 2 film bna do sir (Make Nayak 2). Both looking amazing." The Dil Dhadakne Do actor responded to the fan's request, saying, "Jaldi ban rahi hain (It's being made soon)." This interaction on Instagram hinted at the imminent production of "Nayak 2," exciting fans anticipating the sequel.
Take a look:
