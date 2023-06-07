Is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi postponed indefinitely? Find out

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s visual adaptation of the epic Ramayana has been in the news since the beginning of this year. The project backed by Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra is making the rounds on the internet for the big names it is expected to cast. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhu informed that the responsibility to narrate this story is so large that it requires a lot of work, and they are trying to follow the process that filmmaker James Cameron did for Avatar. The project was expected to go on floors by Summer 2023. Now, according to reports, there's an update on the project.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana put on hold

According to ETimes, the project has been put on hold. Nitesh Tiwari who is currently working on Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has decided to postpone Ramayana indefinitely. He will work on another project after finishing Bawaal. There has been no statement from him on why he took this decision. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial was expected to cast Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the role of Ram and Sita respectively. Other big names like Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Yash have also been reportedly approached for the movie. However, the makers have never officially commented on the same.

It was also reported that initially, Deepika Padukone was approached to play Sita, and Hrithik Roshan was approached for the role of Raavan. Since there was no progress happening with the project, Hrithik decided to opt out as he has other commitments. Reportedly, producers are in talks with Yash for the role of Raavan. A source also revealed that Yash is impressed with the pre-visualization of the film and has been doing meetings with the team of Ramayana. As for Deepika, the actress will be seen as Draupadi under the same production house, so, the makers approached Sai Pallavi.

