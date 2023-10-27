Is politician Lalu Yadav’s biopic in the making? Here’s what we know

Lalu Prasad is a renowned politician from Bihar and is also a prominent face in the Indian Parliament. Having served as the Chief Minister of the state earlier, he has found himself immersed in the world of politics for a long time. Notably, it is now being reported that the politician’s biopic is currently in the making and it will hit the big screen soon. Read on to get more details.

News portal Hindustan Times recently spilled the beans on the biopic of the renowned politician in a report noting how it has been in the making lately.

The report quoted a top official of the Rashtriya Janata Dal party who confirmed the making of the movie and digging into it further, stated that the work on the film has been going on for the last 5-6 months.

Unboxing further details of the project, the news portal also quoted another source close to the development who stated, “The rights of the scripts have been taken from Yadav’s family and it’s Prakash Jha’s production that will be taking forward the project. Also, Yadav’s son Tejashwi Prasad is financing it and the money has been already given out to kick start the work.”

On being nudged to reveal what the viewers can expect from the movie's content, the news portal quoted the source mentioning that the movie will highlight the lesser-known aspects of the politician’s life and provide a broad perspective of his journey and triumphs.

The source went on to reveal that at the moment, the script is being provided with final touches, and the casting procedure will also commence soon. “As per the discussions going on, it will have actors from the Hindi belt,” the news portal quoted the source saying.

More about Lalu Yadav

The politician is affiliated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal political party and has also served as the Chief Minister of Bihar in the past. Lalu Yadav, who identifies himself as a socialist patriarch and a long-time parliamentarian, is also the former Union Railway Minister of India.

