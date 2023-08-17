Is Priyanka Chopra no longer part of her New York restaurant Sona? Details inside

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra sports many hats. Apart from being an exceptional actress who has shown her acting chops in Bollywood as well as international projects, Priyanka Chopra is also a producer, author and entrepreneur. In 2021, the actress opened her restaurant Sona, in New York City, with her friend Maneesh Goyal. In the two years since then, a number of celebs such as Mindy Kaling, Sophie Turner, Kal Penn and many others were spotted visiting Sona to gorge on lip-smacking Indian delicacies. However, as per reports, Priyanka Chopra has now stepped away from her partnership with Sona.

Priyanka Chopra steps away from her partnership with NYC restaurant Sona

According to People, Priyanka Chopra will no longer be associated with Sona, and it was confirmed by a spokesperson for the ‘Love Again’ actress, who said in a statement, “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career.” The representative further added that PeeCee has always strived to bring Indian culture to the fore, whether it is through her films and shows, or beautifully plated dishes that embody the ‘haute cuisine’ of India. However, stepping away from Sona doesn’t mean that her journey in the hospitality and food sector is over.

The spokesperson said that stepping away from Sona allows Priyanka Chopra to broaden these ambitions on a ‘more global scale,’ and that she is really excited about the future possibilities. While Priyanka has stepped away, the restaurant Sona will remain operational. The restaurant’s co-founder Maneesh Goyal said that working with the actress has been a dream come true, and that he is grateful for the partnership and support.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, and the rom-com Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena.

In 2021, Priyanka Chopra had also announced that she will be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She is now rumored to have quit the project, however, there is no official confirmation yet.

