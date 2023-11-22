Is Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal akin to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous leads? Actor REVEALS

Ranbir Kapoor is known for being choosy with his script choices. He is currently gearing up for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action crime film Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Ahead of its release, the actor spoke about whether his role in the film is similar to Reddy's previous protagonists like Kabir Singh. Let's find out what he said.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his role in Animal

In an interview with Variety, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if his role in Animal is on the lines with other protagonists of its director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. He had previously directed the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and its Bollywood remake Kabir Singh. Kapoor said that his role does have some traits of Reddy's protagonists as he is 'tough' and 'uncompromising.'

He said, "However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character. While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human."

The actor added that his quality adds a unique dimension to his character and makes it more nuanced. While agreeing with the similarities, he said: "there are also distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right."

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he accepted Animal

In the same interview, Ranbir stated that he was drawn to the script of Animal. “Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention,” he added. The actor also said that he found Reddy's previous films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh incredibly powerful. However, his decision to sign the film was based on the script.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, and Tripti Dimri. It is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. It was earlier supposed to be released in August but was pushed over some pending post-production work.

