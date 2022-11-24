Is Rapper MC Square collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill? SEE ‘what’s cooking’ here

Every day is a new day in the world of showbiz. On November 8 this year, Faridabad's Abhishek Baisla, better known by his stage name MC Square, was declared as the winner of MTV “Hustle 2.0" and since then, he is grabbed headlines for his streamlined rapping skills. And now, in the latest development, speculations have surfaced that MC Square will soon be collaborating with popular Television star Shehnaaz Gill. But where did this speculation arise from? Let us find out.

MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram post: Have a look! On Wednesday, Rapper MC Square shared a photo with Shehnaaz Gill, which dropped hints at an upcoming collaboration between the two of them. The picture shows both the stars standing and smiling at the camera in a recording room. Taking to Instagram, MC Square captioned his post with Shehnaaz Gill, “What’s Cooking?” Soon after this post surfaced, fans are wondering whether a new rap song from MC Square is in pipeline. The official handle of MTV Hustle commented, “Not a boring day, not a boring people.” This comment added fuel to the speculations. Popular playback singer-rapper Badshah commented on the development as well. He wrote, “Ye to do pyaare log dikh gaye ikathe” (translated as ‘these two lovely people get spotted together.’) Popular music composer Yashraj Mukhate wrote. “Mazedaar collab” in the comments.