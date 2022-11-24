Is Rapper MC Square collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill? SEE ‘what’s cooking’ here
MTV Hustle 2.0 winner rapper MC Square shared a photo with Shehnaaz Gill thereby giving rise to speculations of a likely collaboration between the two stars. Have a look!
Every day is a new day in the world of showbiz. On November 8 this year, Faridabad's Abhishek Baisla, better known by his stage name MC Square, was declared as the winner of MTV “Hustle 2.0" and since then, he is grabbed headlines for his streamlined rapping skills. And now, in the latest development, speculations have surfaced that MC Square will soon be collaborating with popular Television star Shehnaaz Gill.
But where did this speculation arise from? Let us find out.
MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram post: Have a look!
On Wednesday, Rapper MC Square shared a photo with Shehnaaz Gill, which dropped hints at an upcoming collaboration between the two of them. The picture shows both the stars standing and smiling at the camera in a recording room. Taking to Instagram, MC Square captioned his post with Shehnaaz Gill, “What’s Cooking?”
Soon after this post surfaced, fans are wondering whether a new rap song from MC Square is in pipeline. The official handle of MTV Hustle commented, “Not a boring day, not a boring people.” This comment added fuel to the speculations.
Popular playback singer-rapper Badshah commented on the development as well. He wrote, “Ye to do pyaare log dikh gaye ikathe” (translated as ‘these two lovely people get spotted together.’)
Popular music composer Yashraj Mukhate wrote. “Mazedaar collab” in the comments.
MC Square: The Winner of MTV Hustle 2.0
MC Square, as reported by the Indian Express, had said in a statement after his big win at MTV Hustle 2.0, “I had a childhood dream of becoming a star, and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one. Thanks to Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, my dreams have turned into reality. The love and support from Badshah sir and co-contestants kept motivating me – it all added up. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-Hop for life. Jai Haryana, Jai Hind, and Lambardar.”
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.
